Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 11:00 Hits: 0

President Biden’s message to Senate Democratic leaders on former President Trump’s upcoming impeachment trial is clear: Keep it short and don’t let it derail his agenda.Biden has never embraced Trump’s second impeachment though he hasn’t sought to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/536571-biden-wants-democrats-to-keep-trump-trial-short