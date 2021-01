Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 12:00 Hits: 0

Trump's departure from the White House did not mean the GOP was ready to turn the page and look ahead to a world without his influence.

(Image credit: Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/30/962254771/trumps-influence-on-gop-endures-even-as-new-impeachment-trial-looms