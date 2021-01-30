The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Two Women Rioters Caught On Video, ‘We Were Looking’ For Nancy Pelosi To ‘Shoot Her In The Friggin’ Brain’

The criminal affidavit by the Department of Justice looks really bad for these two miscreants. They're looking at some serious jail time, perhaps spending the rest of their miserable lives behind bars. According to her LinkedIn profile, Dawn Bancroft is the owner of Bucks Elite Fitness/CrossFit Sine Pari in Doylestown, PA. Source: Daily Beast Two Pennsylvania women were arrested on Friday after allegedly storming the Capitol on Jan. 6—and expressing their intent to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Dawn Bancroft and Diana Santos-Smith are facing three charges including knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. In a criminal complaint, prosecutors allege the pair were seen in a video trying to exit the Capitol after the riots. “We broke into the Capitol…we got inside, we did our part,” Bancroft, who is wearing a MAGA ski-cap, said in the video. “We were looking for Nancy to shoot her in the friggin’ brain but we didn’t find her.”

