If You Have To Interview Delusional Trumpers, Ask Them Where They Get Their 'News'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021 15:54 Hits: 2

Beltway publications like Politico and others love to send their reporters out across the country to interview these delusional Trumpers who are living in an alternate universe, but they never ask them about the source of the problem, which is who is feeding them the lies and disinformation that got them that way in the first place. Case in point, this interview from this Friday's Deadline White House with Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC. Wallace spoke to Politico reporter Tara Palmeri who is a contributor to their Politico Playbook, and who was sent out to do some man-on-the street interviews in Wyoming following Matt Gaetz's rally there where he went after his fellow GOP Rep. Liz Cheney over her impeachment vote. Palmeri was extremely dismayed with the maskless Trump supporters she spoke to, who don't want to get vaccinated (of course), refused to talk to her while she was wearing a mask, downplayed the severity of the pandemic, and who really don't like Liz Cheney right now:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/Trump-Cheney-Gaetz-Wyoming-Palmeri