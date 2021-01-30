Sen. Warren: Dems Should ‘Move Now’ On COVID Relief With Or Without GOP

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 30 January 2021

Warren has no patience for Republican complaints that the proposed COVID relief bill is too big. WARREN: I'm sorry, we've got tens of millions of people out of work, we've got tens of millions of people on the threshold of losing their homes - tens of millions of people, latest data! 23 million people who can't put food on the table! And Republicans want to say the package is too big? Remember what this package is about. It is about helping the people who need it, people right here in America who need that help, families that need that help. It is about making sure there is money for vaccinations so we can step up production and get those vaccinations distributed all across this country, to make us safe. And it is about getting our schools open again. Three principle parts that are in this relief package and the Republicans - what, don't want to do it? Don't want to help people in trouble? Don't want to help get more vaccines out there? And don't want to help get our schools open? What is wrong with these people? Host Tiffany Cross and Warren agreed that Americans, unable to pay the rent, whose electricity has been cut off, who don’t have enough money to feed their families, are probably appalled to see a relief package delayed (or compromised) for the sake of bipartisanship.

