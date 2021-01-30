Pastor Blames Ivanka For Gay Agenda Forcing God To Remove Trump

Articles

Right Wing Watch notes: "Anti-LGBTQ activist Scott Lively blames Ivanka Trump for her father's tolerance of "homosexual perversion," which caused God to remove Trump from office." The theocrats will always find a way to blame a woman for what a man allegedly did. As we’ve said before, the theocrats have spent millennia blaming Eve, but they never blamed the snake. Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors. Just wait ‘till he finds out about Don’s friendship with Roy Cohn. ???? — WEAR AMASK???? (@jwfarnsie1) January 28, 2021 If this were really the case, I might have a shred of respect for Ivanka. — Alter Ego (@AlterEg33602161) January 29, 2021

