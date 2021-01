Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 10:07 Hits: 3

After losing the White House, Republicans are looking to a future without Donald Trump. But his second impeachment trial underscores just how wed the GOP still is to the former president.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/29/961970005/republicans-divided-over-loyalties-to-former-president-trump