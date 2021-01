Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 19:58 Hits: 13

The former FBI attorney, Kevin Clinesmith, had pleaded guilty to altering an email used to get surveillance on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

(Image credit: Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/29/962140325/ex-fbi-lawyer-sentenced-to-probation-for-actions-during-russia-investigation