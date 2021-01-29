Judge Denies Release To Rioter Who Sat At Pelosi's Desk

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 12:53 Hits: 4

Another MAGA QAnon Patriot Rioter is going to be sitting in jail pending trial in federal court after a very powerful ruling by Federal Judge Beryl Howell in DC Federal Court on Thursday. POLITICO reports that Richard Barnett, the man who was photographed sitting at Nancy Pelosi's desk and who confessed to *scratching his balls while in her chair* will not be released on bail. Two weeks ago he was placed on house arrest pending trial by a federal magistrate in Barnett's home state of Arkansas. He was charged with the felony charge of entering the Capitol with a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor charges of unlawful entry to a restricted building, disorderly conduct and theft. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell overrode that release on the SAME DAY. She demanded he be brought to D.C. and during Thursday's hearing she granted the government's appeal to deny house arrest. Instead, Barnett will stay behind bars for MONTHS. Womp womp! This was Judge Howell's first public court session since the January 6th insurrection and to say that she was visibly disturbed by the actions of the rioters would be an understatement. POLITICO reports that she "repeatedly emphasized that the rioters not only disrespected the historic building, but were also engaged in an attempt to undermine the Constitution."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/rioter-who-sat-pelosis-desk-denied-release