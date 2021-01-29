GOP In Disarray: Gaetz Attacks Liz Cheney At Wyoming Rally

Articles

Friday, 29 January 2021

Well, this is novel. A Republican congressman staging a political rally in another state just to attack their own Republican congresswoman for voting against Trump on impeachment. Apparently, Cheney already has a primary opponent and was recently censured by the Wyoming legislature. Republicans have well and truly lost their friggin' minds. Source: The Hill Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), one of former President Trump’s most ardent supporters, took aim at House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (Wyo.) on her own turf Thursday, holding a rally calling for her ouster. Hundreds gathered outside the Capitol in Cheyenne, where the Florida Republican railed against the No. 3 Republican in the House just one day after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) called on members of the conference to stop attacking each other as divisions in the party become increasingly more evident in the post-Trump era.

