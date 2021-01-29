Devin Nunes Whines That AOC Is Turning All Republicans 'Evil'

Articles

Friday, 29 January 2021

Rep Devin Nunes, the most corrupt Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee in US history, complained to Sean Hannity that AOC is soiling the reputation of the Republican Party by being mean to Ted Cruz. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is still furious at Sen. Cruz, who helped stoke the flames of violence and sedition that led up to the January 6 riots, and would not accept his agreement for her concerns over the behavior of the RobinHood app in dealing with the GameStop story. Nunes actually claimed that the Democratic Party relished having "30,000 troops surround the Capitol" after the assault on our democracy took place on January 6th. "They relish this. They love it," Nunes said to Fox News' Sean Hannity. Nunes helped fuel the fire of sedition, There were credible threats reported by the Intelligence community after the 6th for the Inauguration. I guess Nunes would have loved to see more violence at our nation's capital. Rep. Nunes continued, "The more that [AOC] can accuse Ted Cruz and other Republicans of doing things that are evil, the legacy mainstream media will continue to repeat it, and it will become the truth out there in the, you know, so-called hinterlands of Manhattan." No, it's the actions of Republicans that have actually been evil and that IS the truth. It's the conservative media that are ignoring their behavior and lying once again to their viewers.

