The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Black LIves Matter Activists Voice Cautious Optimism About Biden Presidency

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

2020 saw a wave of protests in the U.S. denouncing police brutality and demanding social justice during the final year of the Trump administration. Esha Sarai spoke with activists, protesters and organizers across the country about the future of the movement with a Democrat in the White House.

Producer: Esha Sarai. Cameras: Natasha Mozgovaya, Esha Sarai. 

 
 
image
0

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/black-lives-matter-activists-voice-cautious-optimism-about-biden-presidency-4561931

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version