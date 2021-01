Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 29 January 2021 05:44 Hits: 7

President Joe Biden reversed several Trump administration health care policies Thursday, including one that restricted access to abortion both inside and outside the United States. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story on what Biden’s actions may mean for women’s reproductive rights around the world.

Producer: Bakhtiyar Zamanov

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/biden-revokes-restrictions-womens-reproductive-rights-4562066