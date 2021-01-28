Parkland Dad: Taylor Greene ‘Needs To Be Out’ Of Congress ‘Today’

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021

Fred Guttenberg is fed up with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene denying his daughter’s murder in the Parkland shooting but that’s only one of many reasons he’s demanding her immediate expulsion from Congress. Guttenberg discussed on CNN Thursday how he has used Twitter to call out Taylor Greene’s lies and to demand she apologize for her attack on Parkland survivor David Hogg. But the QAnon-loving, conspiracy theorist and murder-curious Taylor Greene has not apologized. As Guttenberg pointed out, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other Republicans are complicit for continuing to accept Taylor Greene’s presence. GUTTENBERG: This person is on a committee right now, on Education. This person is right now serving in Congress. This person got there on a lie, on conspiracy theories, and she now is going to play a role that affects our kids. No chance. ...[P]eople like Kevin McCarthy … need to own this. This congressperson has not yet disowned a single thing she's said. By not doing that, she is saying she's okay with people taking a bullet to the head, she's okay with harassing kids. While she harassed David Hogg, she announced that she had a gun on her. She needs to be out of the Congress and she needs to be out of there today.

