Pelosi On House Member's Safety: 'Enemy Is Within The House'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 18:56 Hits: 0

Nobody can accuse Nancy Pelosi of mincing words. At today's presser, a reporter asked her about a letter she and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy received from more than 30 members of the House, asking for more money for security because they fear for their safety. The reporter, went on, saying, "You have a member who has talked about executing you. And you have a security bulletin yesterday from DHS about ongoing domestic violence threats. What are you saying to your members about protecting themselves and what could be done to -- for them to feel safe?" The Speaker responded that she appreciated the letter, and reassured that most of the items on the list in that letter were already taken care of, taking responsibility for the fact that perhaps the Congresspeople weren't aware of that fact. She also promised a "scientific approach" to members' safety, but that yes, more money for security is needed "when the enemy is within the House of Representatives. A threat that members are concerned about in addition to what is happening outside." The reporter pressed on, saying, "You have been subject of threats, that comes with the job of being Speaker. Many of your members, not necessarily. Some of them feel like they're targets now. What do you say to your caucus, to your fellow House members?"

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/pelosi-congressional-security-enemy-within