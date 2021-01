Articles

President Joe Biden signed a series of sweeping executive orders aiming to cut oil, gas and coal emissions to tackle climate change. Biden said he wants the U.S. to once again lead the global response to the climate crisis, a sharp departure from his predecessor. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the story.

