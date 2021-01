Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 28 January 2021 04:32 Hits: 6

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the humanitarian crisis in Yemen -- as well as U.S. relations with Russia and China -- are among his immediate priorities.  VOA Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from Washington.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/blinken-cites-yemen-russia-china-among-top-priorities-4561001