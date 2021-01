Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 21:14 Hits: 2

Police departments say they're looking for signs of political extremism in their ranks following the attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/27/961303578/police-departments-search-for-political-extremism-in-ranks-following-capitol-rio