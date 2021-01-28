The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Ted Nugent Tosses A Pu**y Joke At Rep. Boebert Because Why Not?

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Ted Nugent was interviewing Rep. Lauren Boebert online when her cat came into view. As one would expect from this disgusting man, Nugent turned an innocent moment into an awful, tasteless sex joke. Rep. Boebert was an upset winner in Colorado's third district by running a highly divisive online campaign which included attacking Democrats and embracing guns as tightly as she could. Boebert vowed to take her firearm into DC, even though it's illegal. After the riots, she got into a scuffle with the Capitol police over them when she set off newly installed metal detectors and refused to let cops check her bag. In other words, she's just the kinda gal Ted Nugent adores. After Rep. Boebert's cat jumped into view she remarked how at home she felt. That revved Ted Nugent up, so he spewed this garbage: "Alright, there a cat...I'll make the pu**y purr with the stroke of my hand.” Boebert just laughed and laughed. Nugent, the draft dodging coward has long been a disgusting conservative provocateur and now most of MAGA has adopted his vile tone. Back in 2007, he went down this road which helped pave the way for the GOP to do it too:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/ted-nugent-went-misogynistic-rep-boebert

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version