Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021 18:30 Hits: 1

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) in a tweet Wednesday urged Tokyo to go ahead with the Olympic Games after rumors that the country might cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Hold the Tokyo Olympic Games. Athletes have trained a lifetime to be...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/536122-romney-urges-tokyo-to-go-ahead-with-olympic-games