How Many Democrats Does Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Want Executed?

QAnon and Trump lover Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has indicated support for executing Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and others, according to research by CNN’s KFile. CNN reviewed posts from Greene’s Facebook page from 2018 and 2019, before she was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives from Georgia. The comments she made and the comments she liked go beyond “mere” right-wing extremism; they show her to be an actual threat to the country: In one post, from January 2019, Greene liked a comment that said "a bullet to the head would be quicker" to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In other posts, Greene liked comments about executing FBI agents who, in her eyes, were part of the "deep state" working against Trump. In one Facebook post from April 2018, Greene wrote conspiratorially about the Iran Deal, one of former President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievements. A commenter asked Greene, "Now do we get to hang them ?? Meaning H & O ???," referring to Obama and Hillary Clinton. Greene replied, "Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off." Predictably, Greene claims to “fully condemn ALL violence.” But that seems to be just another excuse to ratchet up incendiary rhetoric against her political foes:

