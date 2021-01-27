Poll: Majority Want Trump Barred From Holding Future Office

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 January 2021

A clear majority of Americans want twice-impeached former President Donald Trump to be convicted by the Senate and barred from holding office in the future, according to polling results released Monday, the same day the House of Representatives delivered an article of impeachment against Trump for "incitement of insurrection" to the upper chamber of Congress. The phone survey (pdf) was conducted by the Monmouth University Polling Institute, which interviewed 809 adults in the U.S. from January 21 to January 24, roughly two weeks after a pro-Trump mob invaded the halls of Congress as lawmakers attempted to certify President Joe Biden's electoral victory. According to the poll, 56% of Americans approve and 42% disapprove of the House impeaching Trump for a second time, which happened on January 13 when members of the lower chamber of Congress passed an article charging the former president with "high crimes and misdemeanors" for his role in provoking the deadly mayhem at the Capitol.

