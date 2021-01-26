Goya Foods Revokes Media Privileges Of Its Trump-Loving CEO

Articles

You might remember last summer when there was a call for a boycott of Goya Foods after this guy went to the White House and praised Trump. saying "We are all truly blessed ... to have a leader like President Trump." Apparently, the rest of the board (a family-run business) have finally had enough of his antics (after Trump is safely out of office, mind you) and put the muzzle on. Source: New York Post Goya Foods has voted to silence its pro-Trump CEO Robert Unanue following his recent television appearances questioning the results of the presidential election, The Post has learned. The Hispanic foods giant on Friday agreed to censure Unanue, 67, for controversial remarks in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 invasion of the US Capitol building, including on Jan. 20 when he called Biden’s election “unverified” during an appearance on Fox Business. The vote by a majority of Goya’s nine-member board means Unanue must now obtain board permission before making any more media appearances, sources close to the situation said.

