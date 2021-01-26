The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Mitch McConnell Finally Caves On Organizing Resolution Standoff

While Chuck Schumer was being interviewed last night by Rachel Maddow, Mitch McConnell finally caved on the organizing resolution. (The organizing resolution is an agreement on how to share power in a closely divided Senate, and is necessary to even make committee appointments. McConnell wouldn't agree to the resolution unless Schumer agreed potential filibuster change was off the table.) Republicans don't frame it that way, of course. McConnell claims that Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema stating their opposition to getting rid of the filibuster (the same position they've always taken) was some kind of major commitment that allowed him to back off. In a statement from McConnell, he said, “With these assurances, I look forward to moving ahead with a power-sharing agreement modeled on that precedent." Let's be clear: McConnell thought he could bully the Dems into folding. He couldn't. This wasn't a win for their side, it was a win for Democrats. While Manchin and Sinema refuse to get rid of the filibuster, that doesn't mean they won't vote to suspend it in certain legislative fights.

