Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 23:08 Hits: 6

Riddle me this, Batman. How are these GOP Senators going to literally make it impossible to hold an impeachment trial for Donald John Trump while he is still in office, and then turn around after he's gone and say they cannot hold an impeachment trial because Donald John Trump is no longer in office? HOW? This was MItch McTurtle exactly thirteen days ago, making it a procedural impossibility to hold a trial: This statement 13 days ago blocked a Senate trial from starting when Trump was still in office. https://t.co/kDp6XGNN1n — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) January 26, 2021 This is Rand Paul today, attempting to stop a trial from happening now that Democrats are in charge of the Senate, because Trump is no longer in office: Sen. @RandPaul: "This impeachment is nothing more than a partisan exercise designed to further divide the country. Democrats claim to want to unify the country, but impeaching a former president, a private citizen, is the antithesis of unity." pic.twitter.com/W8SHXO2URn — CSPAN (@cspan) January 26, 2021

