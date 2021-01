Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 12:16 Hits: 5

Could the Senate impeachment trial hurt Democrats' ability to achieve their ambitious goals under President Biden? Democratic strategist Douglas Schoen tells NPR's Sarah McCammon that he believes so.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/26/960631319/trump-impeachment-trial-could-further-polarize-nation-analyst-says