Harriet Tubman $20 Bill Only Delayed Due To Trump's Racism

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 17:12 Hits: 20

Being obviously racist came so easy to the Trump administration. President Obama put Harriet Tubman on the twenty-dollar bill. Trump stopped it, helped by a feckless Steve Mnuchin: [clmediameta nid=149943] As George Cassidy Payne wrote in 2019: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has announced that he is focused solely on the security features of the currency revamp and that what the currency would look like would be left for a successor. In his words, "It is not a decision that is likely to come until way past my term." By that, he meant 2026 or even as late as 2028. I am not surprised that Trump is ordering Mnuchin to postpone the new design until he is out of office. Not only is Trump an avid fan of Andrew Jackson, but he has also shown on numerous occasions that he knows close to nothing about African American history (remember his embarrassing remarks about Frederick Douglass?).

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/harriet-tubman-20-bill-only-delayed-due