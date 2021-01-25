Politics Podcast: The Lawmakers Who Will Determine What Gets Through Congress

Articles

Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux and Maggie Koerth join the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast to discuss their reporting on partisan discord and violence in the United States. They discuss the factors that have contributed to Americans not just disagreeing with each other on policy, but actually seeing each other as “evil.” The crew also looks at the dynamics in Congress that will determine whether or not President Biden can pass his agenda.

