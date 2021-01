Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Monday that he won't vote to kill the filibuster "under any condition," drawing a hard line against mounting pressure from progressives.Manchin, speaking to reporters in the Capitol, reiterated that he does not...

