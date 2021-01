Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 January 2021 00:13 Hits: 6

House Democrats on Monday sent to the Senate their single impeachment article against former President Trump, officially putting the former president on trial for his role in the deadly mob attack on the Capitol earlier in the month.The...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/535749-house-formally-sends-impeachment-to-senate-putting-trump-on-trial-for-capitol