Published on Monday, 25 January 2021

President Biden pledged to reopen most of the nation's K-12 schools during his first 100 days. When asked if that goal was "too optimistic," Cardona said, "No, I think it's strong leadership."

(Image credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

