Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 21:16 Hits: 4

As Facebook and Twitter crack down on extremist groups, some on the right are migrating to alternative social media platforms that promise rules laxer than those of mainstream websites.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/25/960465875/alternative-social-media-platforms-become-popular-among-some-trump-supporters