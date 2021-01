Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 21:16 Hits: 4

The House impeachment managers are expected to deliver an article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday. The impeachment trial is set to begin in two weeks.

https://www.npr.org/2021/01/25/960465840/house-to-deliver-impeachment-article-against-trump-to-senate