House Democrats Deliver Impeachment Articles To The Senate

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 22:54 Hits: 4

Watch live with us as the first step in the Senate impeachment trial of former president Donald John Trump gets underway. They're expected to deliver them at about 3PM Pacific/6PM Eastern 4PM Pacific/7PM Eastern. Leave your thoughts in the comments below. UPDATE: The holdup is because the Senate just voted to confirm Janet Yellen by a vote of 85-15. Our first female Treasury Secretary!

