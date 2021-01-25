Republican Chris Christie Has Had It With His Party's 'Election Fraud' BS

Articles

On ABC's This Week, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie blasted Senator Rand Paul as a liar for refusing to admit that the 2020 presidential election was a free and fair win for Joe Biden. Earlier on the show, George Stephanopoulos got into a heated argument with Paul, as the Senator veered off into crazy town, refused to answer his questions, and played the bullied conservative. It was an outrageous exchange that demonstrated a lack of integrity and honesty. During the round table discussion, Stephanopoulos asked Christie to comment on Rand Paul's ridiculous antics and Christie, a good friend to Trump, did not hold back. But this election was not stolen. All of the facts point in that direction. And I'm a former prosecutor, George. I make decisions based upon evidence, not based upon feelings or partisanship or loyalty. You make those decisions based upon evidence. And the evidence here has shown right from the beginning that, while every election has some irregularities and I'm sure this one did, too, there were no type of irregularities that would have changed the result in any one state, let alone the four states that would need to have been changed for the result of the election to have been changed.

