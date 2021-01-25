'Bernie's Mittens' Turns Inauguration Meme Into Sweatshirt For Charity

Articles

Typical Bernie, turning a viral meme into something for charity. You'll have to wait a while for the sweatshirt though. Backorders have a two-month wait now. Source: CNN The mittens, the pose, the social distancing -- they all helped a photo of Senator Bernie Sanders at the inauguration become an internet sensation. And now the image can be part of your wardrobe. Sanders' campaign store is selling sweatshirts featuring the photo that inspired countless memes, and all the proceeds are going to Meals on Wheels programs in Sanders' home state of Vermont. The $45 black crewneck sweatshirt is made in the USA and union printed, in true Sanders fashion. The sweatshirt seems to be as popular as the meme -- it's currently sold out "due to overwhelming demand," according to the campaign store website, which notes it could take up to eight weeks to receive the item. Bernie’s mittens are made by Jen Ellis, a teacher from Essex Junction, Vt. She gave them to him 2+ years ago and was surprised when he began wearing them on the campaign trail. They are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles. pic.twitter.com/ErLr29lY2t

