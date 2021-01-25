BREAKING: Dominion Files $1.3 Billion Lawsuit Against Rudy Giuliani

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 13:58 Hits: 8

John Berman broke the news about the $1.3 billion lawsuit, and asked CNN legal analyst Elie Honig, "How strong does this case look to you?" Honig said it looked "pretty strong." "If you are the Dominion Voting Systems here, you have to prove two things. One, the statements that the defendant here, Rudy Guiliani, made were false. I mean, they should have very little problem proving that. These statements Rudy Guiliani made were not just false, they were wild. The second thing you have to prove is that the defendant Rudy knew they were false or reckless. Meaning, he should have known, could have known, said them anyway. Those are the requirements. Given the obvious falsity, I think Dominion will have a real shot to prove its case here." Berman said a Dominion lawyer points out Guiliani never made the Dominion claims in a court of law, when he would have been under oath. "He only made them in public or testifying when he wasn't under oath. Why does that matter here to the point you were just making?"

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/breaking-dominion-files-13-billion-lawsuit