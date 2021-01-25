The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Dr. Jill Biden Steps Into First Lady Role

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Jill Biden, the wife of recently inaugurated President Joe Biden, has made it clear that education policy will be a priority for her in the White House. Jill Biden is familiar with life in Washington as her husband spent 36 years in the U.S. Senate and eight years as vice president under Barack Obama. VOA's Esha Sarai and Carolyn Presutti bring us more about the new U.S. first lady in this profile.

Video editors: Marcus Harton, Esha Sarai 

image
0

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/dr-jill-biden-steps-first-lady-role-4557841

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version