Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 11:00 Hits: 4

Moderates in both chambers are hoping to grow their influence and cut deals under the Biden administration. Staring down at least two years of a narrow Democratic majority in a 50-50 Senate where Vice President Harris will be the tie-breaking...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/535592-moderates-vow-to-be-a-force-under-biden