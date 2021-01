Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 10:00 Hits: 4

Over the weekend, Arizona Republicans voted to censure several prominent GOP members who have had differences with former President Trump — triggering a battle over the future of the state party.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/25/960253914/arizona-republicans-reprimand-prominent-members-at-odds-with-trump