Reality Check: The Attempted Coup Was Much Worse Than We Knew

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 13:30 Hits: 11

John Avlon's Reality Check segment this morning looked at how Trump's attempted coup was so much worse than we thought. "With President Biden in office, it's time to deprive Donald Trump of the conversational oxygen he craves, but that doesn't mean we can just turn the page without truth, accountability, and justice. So here's some new Reality Check rules," Avlon said. "We're only going to focus on Trump going forward when there's an impeachment trial, indictments, or critical new information. And there's going to be a lot of that coming to light over the next few months. Just this weekend, thanks to journalism, we learned more about how close Trump came to abusing the power of the presidency to overturn the election. 'Stop the Steal,' the slogan of his more seditious supporters, turned out to be just another one of President Trump's projections. Because, of course, he was the one trying to steal the election, while playing the victim and encouraging the kind of aggressive defensiveness that resulted in the attack on the Capitol. "Now, we knew that Trump tried to threaten and pressure the Georgia secretary of state, but we didn't know, until recently, that the U.S. attorney for Atlanta was forced to resign because he refused to prosecute Trump's fictitious voter fraud. We knew that Trump backed the baseless lawsuit pushed by Texas AG Ken Paxton, along with 126 Republican members of Congress, but we didn't know that Trump tried to force the DoJ to appeal directly to the Supreme Court to try to get them to overturn the election on his behalf.

