Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 10:00 Hits: 9

The trial itself will begin on Feb. 9, giving the Democratic House impeachment managers and Trump's defense team two weeks to file briefs and finalize their legal preparations.

(Image credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/25/960130551/house-poised-to-transmit-article-of-impeachment-against-trump-to-senate