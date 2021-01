Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 25 January 2021 01:58 Hits: 5

Officials in President Biden’s administration on Sunday held a call with a bipartisan group of senators to discuss the White House’s proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.Several senators confirmed their participation in the call, with a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/535616-biden-officials-hold-call-with-bipartisan-group-of-senators-on-coronavirus