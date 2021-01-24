Josh Hawley Defended Mark Fuhrman After OJ Trial And Militia Members After Oklahoma City Bombing

Articles

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) exhibited "warning signs" of an extremist sympathizer long before he sided with a mob of people who set out to attack the U.S. Capitol, according to a recent report. The Kansas City Star revealed on Sunday that Hawley has a history of standing up for racists and extremists that stunned his early mentors. According to the Star, Hawley spoke up for the rights of militia members after the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing and defended L.A. police detective Mark Fuhrman against charges of racism following the trial of O.J. Simpson. “Many of the people populating these movements are not radical, right-wing, pro-assault weapons freaks as they were originally stereotyped," Hawley wrote regarding militia groups following the bombing. “Dismissed by the media and treated with disdain by their elected leaders, these citizens come together and form groups that often draw more media fire as anti-government hate gatherings." Hawley also argued in his writings that Fuhrman was unfairly called a racist after his use of racial slurs came to light during the Simpson trial. “In this politically correct society, derogatory labels such as 'racist' are widely misused, and our ability to have open debate is eroding," he opined.

