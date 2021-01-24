Glenn Greenwald Rants About 'Censorship' After Getting Reporter 'Fired' For Pro-Biden Tweet

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021

Free speech warrior Glenn Greenwald complained about "censorship" over the weekend after he was accused of triggering the firing of a New York Times reporter who tweeted about getting "chills" as Joe Biden was on route to becoming the 46th president. According to reports on Twitter, the Times fired contract editor Lauren Wolfe after Greenwald complained about one of her tweets that seemed to suggest she was relieved that Biden was about to become the next president. Is @ggreenwald a misogynistic asshole who got Lauren Wolfe fired? Or was it somebody else? You decide. https://t.co/pojSfZATwP pic.twitter.com/rNneOZ0zop — Just Peach - Only Accountability Brings Unity... (@FreezePeach5) January 24, 2021 Greenwald later claimed that he disagreed with Wolfe's dismissal. "Liberals — who spend half their day online attacking New York Times reporters for insufficient fealty to the Democratic Party (which is like criticizing Maddow for insufficient attention to Russia) — have promulgated a new rule for everyone else," he wrote.

