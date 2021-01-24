Jesse Watters Calls Biden's Rebuke Of White Supremacy A Declaration Of War On MAGA Under The Banner Of Unity

Articles

Fox's Jesse Watters once again attacked Joe Biden as being too senile to be president, and took his words denouncing white supremacy during his inauguration speech just a little bit too personally. During a segment on this Saturday's Watters World, the host once again pushed the notion you see all too often on his propaganda network that Biden is just some doddering old fool, being protected by the so-called liberal media they love to pretend exists, and that he's really just a "placeholder" for a "young, extremely liberal and ambitious woman VP, clearly being groomed for power by special interests." Watters insisted that the "American people should demand to know what's going on inside 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue" and that part of the Biden "protection plan requires an enemy, and that enemy is the populist wing of the Republican party." He then told his audience that whoever "wrote Biden's inaugural address understands that and declared war on MAGA, under the banner of unity." Watters then played a portion of Biden's speech, and it seems the part condemning white supremacy is what has those such as Watters and his ilk so upset: In his speech Wednesday, Biden denounced the “racism, nativism, fear, demonization,” that propelled the assault on Capitol Hill by an overwhelmingly white mob of Trump supporters who carried symbols of hate, including the Confederate battle flag.

