Federalist Co-Founder Tries To Memory Hole Trump's MAGA Sedition Riot

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 24 January 2021 19:27 Hits: 9

The Federalist's Ben Domenech did his best to pretend that Trump did nothing since losing the election to deserve being called an autocrat on Fox's Media Buzz this Sunday. During a panel discussion that started off with host Howard Kurtz whining about some of CNN's Dana Bash and Jim Acosta's comments about Trump leaving office, where Bash called Trump someone who "looks like a small man and that is exactly the way that he has handled his presidency since he lost" and Acosta saying that Trump was "almost leaving town like an autocrat ousted from power heading off to exile," Kurtz asked his panel "why those insults?" Meghan McCain's husband immediately responded by doing his best to memory-hole that entire episode where Trump inciting a riot at the capitol, him pressuring elected officials to overturn the election and all the rest of the rotten nightmare we've all been living through for the last couple of months.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/federalist-co-founder-tries-memory-hole