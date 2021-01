Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 21:53 Hits: 6

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Jamal Greene, co-chair of Facebook's independent oversight board, about what will happen next with President Trump's suspended account.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/23/959985616/facebook-oversight-board-co-chair-on-future-of-trumps-account