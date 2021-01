Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 21:53 Hits: 2

NPR's Michel Martin speaks to Dr. David Michaels, former head of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, about the president's move to strengthen workplace safety rules during the pandemic.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/23/959985609/former-osha-head-talks-bidens-executive-order-on-workplace-safety