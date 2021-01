Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 23 January 2021 21:53 Hits: 0

President Biden is only the nation's second Catholic president, but his position on abortion rights is at odds with the church.

(Image credit: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/president-biden-takes-office/2021/01/23/959939815/biden-is-catholic-he-also-supports-abortion-rights-heres-what-that-could-mean